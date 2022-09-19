Centre 33, loacted at The Coneygear Centre in Buttsgrove Way, has reopened its drop-in sessions on Tuesdays from 1pm-5pm. - Credit: Centre 33

A centre in Huntingdon which offers free confidential support for young people up to the age of 25 has reopened its face-to-face drop-in sessions.

Centre 33, located at The Coneygear Centre in Buttsgrove Way, had to move its services online due to the pandemic.

Now, thanks to the generosity of Huntingdon Freemen’s Trust, the centre can re-open its drop-in sessions on Tuesdays from 1pm-5pm.

The drop-in is an open access, no appointment service where young people can talk to staff about anything.

“We can support with mental health, practical support such as sexual health and housing information, and caring responsibilities for all young people aged 13-25,” said a spokesperson.

Centre 33 has been working with young people across Cambridgeshire for over 40 years and has been supporting young people in Huntingdon for the last seven years.

The manager of Centre 33 said: “We’re delighted to be able to continue our services in the town.

“The young people in this area continue to need our help more than ever and we’re so grateful to the Huntingdon Freemen’s Trust for enabling us to reach them.”