It was more than half a century ago that the firm began repairing cars from its premises in New Street. In 1982, current owner Fred Caparaso became a partner after joining as a technician mechanic.

Fast forward to 2004 and Fred became the sole owner and, four years later, Purser and Luxford moved to its purpose-built showroom in Harding Way.

The company sells all sorts of cars, and it was more than three years ago that they began selling Citroen cars.

At the start of this year, a new Citroen partnership was begun with a car firm in Luton, which means that customers can purchase all models of Citroen cars and vans through them.

Mr Caparaso said: "It is great for our customers because it means they can take advantage of all the deals on offer to Citroen purchasers - but here on their doorstep.

"As we are registered with Citroen it also means that local buyers don't have to travel many miles to get their cars serviced or repaired."

Over the years Fred has seen many changes. He said: "Obviously technology has brought about many changes in the repair of motor vehicles, all of which we have embraced. Now we have 10 members of staff and we repair and sell all makes of cars as well as Citroen.

"As we are one of the longest running car firms in the area, many of our customers have become like family. When they walk in here they feel like they are among friends and are safe and secure in the knowledge we can be trusted to give them the best possible service for their motor vehicles, one of the biggest investments they are ever likely to make in their lives.

"Anyone, customers old and new, are welcome to pop in and find out about the latest Citroen deals our new partnership has access to. If there's any 50th birthday cake left they can also have a slice and a nice cup of Italian coffee."