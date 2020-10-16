The Cambridgeshire Money office in Huntingdon High Street The Cambridgeshire Money office in Huntingdon High Street

Cambridgeshire Money will give £100 to a charity for every mortgage that completes*, if the mortgage is applied for during the remainder of 2020. The person applying for the mortgage will have a choice of the charity they would like the money donated to.

Corey Whelan, director of Cambridgeshire Money, said: “We launched Cambridgeshire Money at the very beginning of the pandemic and thanks to the support of the local community we have managed to grow from being just myself to now having four mortgage advisers and an administrator and we’d like to do our bit by giving back where we can.

“Those looking for a mortgage are urged to get in touch and any charities that would like to partner with us in this time to benefit from donations to get in touch and point any interested individuals in our direction.”

Cambridgeshire Money, based on Huntingdon High Street, covers most areas of financial advice including; residential mortgages, remortgages including when looking to raise additional funds, buy-to-let, government schemes such as shared ownership, Help-to-Buy, Right-to-Buy and S.106 agreements, short-term property finance including bridging, commercial mortgages and specialist areas of mortgage advice i.e ex-pats, self employed or those that may have experienced adverse credit such as CCJs, defaults, bankruptcies, IVAs or debt management plans.

*Terms and conditions apply

Cambridgeshire Money, 37 High St, Huntingdon, PE29 3AQ; 01480 573110; cambs-money.co.uk