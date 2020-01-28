Not-for-profit organisation Women into Construction is delighted to announce a new collaboration with Cambridge Regional College to support their Cambridgeshire programme, which launched in October with industry partners Hill.

The Women into Construction (WiC) (1) programme offers advice and guidance, industry related training and supported work placements, including paid travel and childcare expenses to women looking for a career change or start in the industry. WiC also assist contractors to recruit highly motivated, trained women, helping to reduce skills gaps and create a more gender-equal workforce.

Cambridge Regional College will be hosting the programme's information sessions and will be the lead training provider, working with Women into Construction (WiC) to offer the women free Health and Safety Awareness training and CSCS testing to gain their CSCS cards, the accreditation needed to work on site.

Leading the programme in Cambridge is WiC's Shelley Lawrence, who said about the collaboration: "We are really happy that CRC have agreed to provide the construction related training needed for the women on our programme to obtain their CSCS cards. The training will be available two weeks after the initial information session, enabling us to support women more efficiently onto site for work placements."

The Women into Construction programme was launched in Cambridge in October thanks to partnering company Hill and the CITB Pathways into Construction Fund, and has already seen 15 women register for support into the industry, of which two have successfully completed work placements with Hill (2).

Of the WiC programme, Hill's regional director for the Cambridge Investment Partnership, Tom Hill, said: - "As a company we recognise the need and benefit of attracting more women into the industry. We are really proud to be working with Women into Construction to achieve this and are pleased that Cambridge Regional College will be supporting as training providers."

Talking about Cambridge Regional College's (3) collaboration with the programme, Michelle Dowse, deputy principal said: "This is an incredible opportunity to encourage more women into the construction industry at every level and we are delighted to be working in this collaborative partnership."

The next information session will be held 10am - 12pm at Cambridge Regional College on January 30. The two-hour session gives women the opportunity to receive details on training and work placement opportunities, hear from women working at Hill as they share their experiences in the industry, network with local employers and gain advice and guidance.

Book a place at the event by email: Shelley.Lawrence@women-into-construction.org or visit: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/women-into-construction-information-session-tickets-85984852007.