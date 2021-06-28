Published: 11:00 AM June 28, 2021

The EDGE shop in Huntingdon will reopen to offer jobs and business support. - Credit: EDGE

Having supported local businesses and jobseekers throughout the lockdown via telephone and virtual meetings, the EDGE shop in Huntingdon has been given a reboot to welcome people back for one-to-one support.

EDGE is a unique partnership that brings together local businesses, training providers, schools and jobseekers to match and develop the right people and the right skills to local businesses, building partnerships and developing bespoke solutions for the companies and individuals the team works with.

With a new shop window and display wall for all the latest jobs, training and courses available in the local area, the EDGE team says it is looking forward to being able to help people in person again.

EDGE in Huntingdon has reopened to provide face-to-face support after pandemic. - Credit: EDGE

As well as supporting businesses with development, training and recruitment needs, the experienced team can support job seekers and those looking for a career change with CV writing, job applications, interview practice and advice about courses to learn new skills.

Jane Mills from Groundwork, part of the EDGE partnership, said: “There is so much help, support and training out there for people and businesses impacted by the Covid lockdowns, and the team can provide help to navigate this support and find the route that works best for them.”

The EDGE shop (located in St Benedict’s Court, Huntingdon) is open every Wednesday from 10am to 4pm. You can drop in or call/email the team to arrange a call or virtual meeting – 01480 435645 / info@sharperskills.co.uk

With the impacts of the pandemic having significant economic consequences for local people and businesses, EDGE has been looking for even more ways to support those out of work or looking to develop their current skills. Alongside the refreshed shop, the team at EDGE is hoping to take its services on the road to support local communities in Huntingdon’s surrounding villages. More information will be available in the shop and EDGE website: www.sharperskills.co.uk

The EDGE team is also hopeful that it will be able to hold its Annual Careers Fair for secondary school students in Huntingdonshire’s schools in December this year.

Jane Mills continued: “Our careers fair is always well-attended. Local businesses provide interactive stands that inspire and capture the attention of future employees; while students have the opportunity to speak directly to potential employers."

Businesses interested in attending the Careers Fair should email: info@sharperskills.co.uk.