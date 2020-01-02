The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) says it is pulling together knowledge and experience from specialist organisations and business advisors across the area. It will be setting up a Brexit advice hub, which will offer free-to-access support options for local businesses as they prepare for Brexit.

Brexit4Business is a business advisory service for the areas of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, including Huntingdonshire, Fenland and Ely. The service is fully funded by the CPCA and The Business Board and comprises of a team of expert advisors with knowledge spanning a wide range of industries and decades of experience between them.

Brexit4Business will deliver a series of free tailored advice and training sessions covering all topics relating to Brexit and workshops centred around import and exports after Brexit and the EU Settlement Scheme.

A project co-ordinator has been employed to provide a vital communication link between Business4Brexit and the CPCA to ensure the programme delivers the desired outcome for the business community and reaches as many business organisations as possible within the area.

An intensive marketing campaign has kicked off with the launch of a website, which is available at: www.brexit4business.co.uk.

The website hosts a bank of Brexit resources, details of the advisory panel with the option to book in a telephone call or a face-to-face meeting and details of upcoming workshops that will start in December.

The workshops are free to attend and will be held at a range of venues in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough covering aspects of Brexit that businesses may find challenging including import and export documentation and EU settlement schemes.

John T Hill, director of business and skills for the CPCA, said: "Ensuring the local business community is fully aware of the possible Brexit outcomes and how this may impact their business is a shared responsibility.

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough have a great resource available in terms of experienced business advisors that have pledged their time to help their fellow business community with Brexit training and advice.

The new website is a valuable commodity to local businesses, and we are hopeful that more than 500 companies will benefit from the advice and specialist workshops."

To book a place on a Brexit4Business workshop near you, visit www.brexit4business.co.uk/workshops or email: workshops@brexit4business.co.uk.