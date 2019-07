The outdoor exhibition, on the Market Square, was free to attend and members of the public and business representatives had the opportunity to find out about the wide range of services available in the town.

The chief executive of Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce, John Bridge, and Cllr Gordon Thorpe, mayor of St Neots, attended to meet the exhibitors.

Katie Williams from St Neots Town Council said: "Our seventh annual St Neots Business Showcase took place on July 10 and local businesses enjoyed the opportunity to showcase products and services to the public and neighbouring exhibitors in a unique and informal set up on the Market Square.

"Attendees especially enjoyed the addition of live music from local singer and songwriter Raffan Rivers as well as the surprise pop up fitness class demonstration from Fit Steps (one of the exhibitors). We really enjoy partnering with Cambridgeshire Chamber of Commerce to deliver this annual event, promoting and supporting local enterprise and showcasing success in Cambridgeshire's largest and fastest growing town."