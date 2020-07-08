Residents in St Ives, Huntingdon, St Neots and Ramsey can search if their favourite takeaway, clothes shop or DIY store is trading by visiting the council’s site.

The directories show which shops are currently operating as either takeaway or appointment only or fully open with the option of delivery for vulnerable residents.

It comes as the Reopening Huntingdonshire campaign is now in its third week with HDC leader Cllr Ryan Fuller praising high streets following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

“We want people to know what to expect and to be confident about shopping locally,” explained Cllr Fuller.

“That’s why HDC has stepped in to ensure that residents and people from outside the area visiting know exactly what there is to offer as well as enabling advertising and promotion of local businesses at a time when trade is vitally important to their success.”

St Ives historically didn’t have a single point of access for this information, so to support the council ‘shop local’ campaign, HDC were keen to build the online directory for the town’s businesses.

HDC has said it continues to work closely with businesses, town councils, Huntingdon BID, HBAC, Federation of Small Businesses, Chamber of Commerce any many other partners to promote businesses in the area.

Changes to lockdown measures in England meant that pubs, cafes, restaurants and hairdressers, among other sectors, were able to reopen on July 4.

Cllr Fuller continued: “I am pleased that the weekend went well, with all partners and agencies communicating throughout to ensure any issues were picked up and resolved quickly.

“The last weekend has shown that more local businesses are able to open again and safely operate and I therefore encourage people to take the time to visit our town centres.

“You will see all the new safety measures there, including pedestrianised zones, bollards, social distance floor markers and businesses operating safely with PPE and other measures in place to ensure people can still enjoy themselves.”

To visit the business directories visit: www.huntingdonshire.gov.uk/reopening