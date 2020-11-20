Liz, from Bury, has already been forced to transfer most of her work to next year because of the lockdown on weddings caused by the coronavirus pandemic - with one couple who had booked her three years in advance to make sure of getting her, also putting their big day back as well to ensure she was still available.

She said: “I am absolutely delighted to have been shortlisted as a finalist for the fourth year in the East of England area. It has been such an unsettled and hard year not only for wedding suppliers but for couples planning their special day.

“I photograph about 35-40 weddings a year and have moved more than 30 of those to 2021/2022. We do not know what lies ahead for us for 2021 but we will cross that bridge when we get to it.”

Liz, who trades as, Liz Greenhalgh Photography, said the whole wedding industry had been affected by the pandemic, with planned weddings having to be cancelled and moved, with no guarantees about the future.

She said winning a place in the finals relied on feedback from customers which had clearly been affected by the lockdown.

Liz has been in business for nine years and has won places in the finals four times.

She has a background in art and took up photography after her husband bought her a camera - reluctantly agreeing to cover her first wedding for friends who had been impressed by her pictures.

“I absolutely loved every single minute of it and thought there was something I could do with it,” Liz said.

She underwent training and began to build up her business.

Liz said: “It’s a great honour to be in the final with some amazing wedding industry suppliers from the area. I wish them all good luck for the finals which is being held online this year at the end of the month.”

Liz’s website iswww.lizgreenhalgh.co.uk.