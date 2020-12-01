Published: 6:00 PM December 1, 2020 Updated: 1:44 PM December 15, 2020

Jack Pirie and his brother Ross have set up a new estate agency in St Neots. - Credit: Archant

A new estate agency firm has opened in St Neots promising local knowledge and a modern, professional service.

Pirie Homes has been set up by brothers Jack and Ross Pirie, both familiar faces on the local property scene having worked in the sector for several years.

Talking about the new venture, Jack said: “We are local men, both wanting to provide a friendly, personal service utilising the technological tools of the 2020s, such as 360? virtual tours, more important than ever in these times, increased use of social media and of course, the leading property portals. Our company is independent, owner managed, fresh, dynamic and hungry for success, which will be driven by reputation and the recommendations of happy customers.”

Pirie Homes is offering free market appraisals and welcome the opportunity to talk through marketing strategy for selling property in and around St Neots.

INFO: contact Pirie Homes on: 01480 775999 or via the website www.piriehomes.co.uk.