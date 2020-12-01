News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Business

Brothers open new estate agency firm in St Neots

person

Debbie Davies

Published: 6:00 PM December 1, 2020    Updated: 1:44 PM December 15, 2020
Jack Pirie and his brother Ross have set up a new estate agency in St Neots.

Jack Pirie and his brother Ross have set up a new estate agency in St Neots. - Credit: Archant

A new estate agency firm has opened in St Neots promising local knowledge and a modern, professional service.

Pirie Homes has been set up by brothers Jack and Ross Pirie, both familiar faces on the local property scene having worked in the sector for several years.

Talking about the new venture, Jack said: “We are local men, both wanting to provide a friendly, personal service utilising the technological tools of the 2020s, such as 360? virtual tours, more important than ever in these times, increased use of social media and of course, the leading property portals. Our company is independent, owner managed, fresh, dynamic and hungry for success, which will be driven by reputation and the recommendations of happy customers.”

Pirie Homes is offering free market appraisals and welcome the opportunity to talk through marketing strategy for selling property in and around St Neots.

INFO: contact Pirie Homes on: 01480 775999 or via the website www.piriehomes.co.uk.

You may also want to watch:

St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Drink driver twice the legal limit charged after ploughing into youth...

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon

Message from the Editor on the tragic events in Eynesbury: ‘our...

Debbie Davies

person

Coronavirus cases in Huntingdonshire halved in one month following...

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon

‘This family have lost everything’ - Almost £8,000 raised for family of...

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus