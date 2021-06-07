News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Charity challenge for construction firm to raise £5k for mental health

Clare Butler

Published: 7:00 AM June 7, 2021   
Brogan Group in Gamlingay is looking to raise £5000 in a charity challenge for mental health.

A construction company in Gamlingay is looking to raise £5000 in a charity challenge where volunteers will clock up the miles by walking or running for eight weeks. 

Brogan Group are launching the Tall Building Charity Challenge (today) June 7 to raise awareness of mental health in construction. 

Donations raised will go the Lighthouse Club Charity that provide financial and emotional support to the construction community and their families.  

The distance of their challenges will be based on the height of eight buildings Brogan Group have provided access on. 

This target will increase each week according to the height of the buildings. For example, if the building is 95m high, then it will be converted into a target of 9.5km. 

Each week the team will be set a new challenge of an increasing height and use running apps to track their efforts. 

Will Allen, marketing manager at the Brogan Group, said: “The efforts by our team at Gamlingay will support the Lighthouse Club, who receive no public funding and rely on the generosity of charity donations to help continue their vital work.   

“We work with organisations like the Lighthouse Club on training up our own mental health ‘first aiders’ that support our wider staff at Brogan Group.”  

To donate to the cause visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tallbuildingchallenge or to learn more about the Lighthouse Club visit: https://www.lighthouseclub.org/ 

Mental Health
