Published: 12:30 PM April 1, 2021

An historic war-time building on the former Alconbury airfield is set to be turned into a bistro run by St Neots firm Bohemia.

Airfield developer Urban&Civic has applied to change the use of the listed Watch Office, which was once used to brief wartime aircrew on their missions, into a cafe, bistro and bar.

The building, which has already undergone extensive refurbishment, will also have an outside barbecue area overlooking the cricket green and the first floor of the tower will be used for private dining and community events.

It will be run by Bohemia, whose stylish outlet in St Neots has become a popular attraction to the town.

Urban&Civic, which is behind the redevelopment of the former military base into a major housing and business area, has applied to Huntingdonshire District Council to convert the Watch Office which had been earmarked for a community library and community space.

They had been prevented from opening by the coronavirus lockdown and will now be relocated in nearby buildings.

James and Ash, from Bohemia, said: “The Watch Office presents an exciting new opportunity for us to expand our offering in the area. We pride ourselves on customer experience and establishing a new café, bistro and bar in this amazing building at Alconbury Weald will help us take that to the next level.

“It is the perfect time for us to become a key part of the growing new community at Alconbury Weald, supporting the businesses and homes, and visitors from across the local area.”

Rebecca Britton, from Urban&Civic, said: “We’ve been looking at ways to expand our food and drink options for residents, business and visitors for a while and it’s great to see these plans take another step forward.

“The Watch Office has been meticulously restored and refurbished and this new lease of life will ensure more residents and visitors can experience this important heritage asset and its role in the history of Alconbury Weald.

“We’re delighted that Bohemia – with their passion, ideas, and energy and ambitious plans to grow locally – will be our partners to bring this vision to life and create a real buzz at the heart of Alconbury Weald.”

The Watch Office, which is close to the new headquarters for Cambridgeshire County Council, is set to open as a café and bistro is in late summer."





