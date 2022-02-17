'small changes make a big difference for our environment'
- Credit: Beacon Wealth Management
A dedicated team of Huntingdonshire financial advisors are marking a decade in putting an environmentally friendly approach at the heart of their investments.
Beacon Wealth Management, who have offices in St Neots, St Ives, Kimbolton and Sawtry, are celebrating 10 years of ethical portfolios that focus on a sustainable future.
The group has also made a difference with their own carbon footprint – from donating a 500sqm wildflower meadow to Riverside Park in St Neots and reducing paper by using client portals.
Clients also receive plantable birthday cards and eco-friendly gifts throughout the year.
Beacon Wealth’s own environmental campaign, called “Greener Us”, is also set to come in the spotlight this year.
Tony Larkins, managing director, explained: “Our ethical portfolio has been a big thing happening in the world of finance.
“Lots of companies are now looking at ethical investing and we have been doing that for over 10 years.
“This is something that we are really passionate about and want to continue to build on.
“We have seen a huge shift in clients wanting to invest ethically as that’s where the future is.
“We made sure that all of our staff were on board with our ‘Greener Us’ campaign too, and sharing their ideas. It can be small things that really make a big difference.
“We are really proud to think that we have embodied an environmentally friendly approach for the last 10 years.”
The Greener Us campaign also got staff thinking about their own lives and how they could make changes to have an impact on saving the planet.
Waste is separated into green/food waste and recycling; waste paper is made into note pads for staff while water bottles at office water stations are made from recycled plastic.
A red Acer tree was planted in the garden at their Kimbolton office to mark 10 years of ethical investments alongside a Christmas tree that staff can watch grow and decorate every year, instead of buying new ones.
Bug hotels in their office gardens are also set to be in place later this year.