Huntingdon First is asking people to vote for the BID application. - Credit: HDC

Businesses in Huntingdon town centre are being asked to support an application to renew the town's status as a Business Improvement District (BID).

A ballot is taking place on September 15 and ballot papers will be distributed to businesses on Thursday, August 18 . The result will be announced on September 16.

Success is dependent on the majority of businesses voting in favour of the application and accepting the levy attached to their Business Rates, but there is also some scope for voluntary members who will need board approval. Should it be approved, the new BID term will run from October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2027.

It is the levy that provides Huntingdon First with funding under the umbrella of the BID rules. The funding from BID amounts to £1million over five years.

Huntingdon First believes the move gives businesses a collective voice and helps to create a community that can improve tourism and provide events that help to increase footfall and bring the streets to life.

This includes the town rangers, tourism and heritage, an improved night time economy and creating a sense of pride in the town.

BID Huntingdon manager Paul Sweeny says he recognises the last two years has been "incredibly tough" but he believes the business plan sets out the way forward and he hopes businesses will show their support.

"There have been some amazing achievements over the last five years, not least our recent Dino Day which saw record numbers of people in our town," said Mr Sweeny

The town has also celebrated the murals on Literary Walk and Newton's Court and the Spring food fayre among other projects.

Mr Sweeny said the message for the next five years was about 'people, places and purpose'.

"We will strive to ensure Huntingdon is the great place we all know it can be, somewhere we are all proud to live, work and play.

Huntingdon First, which works under the BID funding, says it will work with Huntingdonshire District Council and the Town Council to achieve its aims, but the vote next month is crucial.

"All this work is only possible with the support for our incredible business network right in the heart of the town. We're not just here for events and the fun stuff, we're here for the long term and for the best of our town and to make a difference and enhance Huntingdon."







