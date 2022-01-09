News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Business

Artist Paula wins a place in awards final

person

Julian Makey

Published: 9:00 AM January 9, 2022
Artist Paula at work

Artist Paula at work - Credit: Paula Bond

Ceramic artist Paula Armstrong is celebrating after she was named a finalist in two categories of the SME Huntingdonshire Business Awards.

Paula, from Fenstanton, has had to adapt her business to tackle the "challenging" conditions caused by the pandemic.

She said: "I am really proud to have been selected as a finalist in two categories for the Huntingdonshire Business Awards.
"As a local small business the last couple of years have been challenging and it’s fantastic to have my hard work recognised as both a micro business and a business chameleon."

She runs Paula Armstrong Ceramics, a ceramics studio where she makes and sells distinctive, handmade sculptures inspired by the creative potential inside seed pods, as well as teaching workshops and classes.

Paula, who set up Paula Armstrong Ceramics in 2014 and has been at her present studio since 2019, now offers Zoom classes, video workshops and has a YouTube channel after reacting to the pandemic.
 

