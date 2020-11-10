Long-time supporters of the Armed Forces, Beacon Wealth Group - which includes Beacon Wealth Legal and Beacon Wealth Management - were last year’s headline sponsor for the St Neots Armed Forces Weekend and have previously taken part in a 26-mile trek for Help For Heroes.

“We don’t shout a lot about the things we do, as we do it for the right reasons, not for recognition, and therefore support areas that we feel are important to us, our team and clients. To be recognised for an aspect of that is fantastic, and is testament to the dedication of our managing director, Tony Larkins’, to doing good and helping others,” said the firm’s Katie Kitson.

“It is an honour to be recognised,” said Mr Larkins.