Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced yesterday (Saturday) that the whole of England would enter a second national lockdown on Thursday, November 5, which will continue until Wednesday, December 2.

People have been told to stay at home where possible, while the hospitality sector and non-essential shops will close.

In guidelines published on Saturday night, the Government told certain businesses and venues to close. They include:

• Clothing and electronic stores

• Vehicle showrooms

• Travel agents

• Betting shops

• Auction houses

• Car washes

• Tobacco and vape shops

• Bowling alleys

• Leisure centres and gyms

• Sports facilities, including swimming pools

• Golf courses and driving ranges

• Dance studios

• Stables and riding centres

• Soft play facilities

• Climbing walls and climbing centres

• Archery and shooting ranges

• Water and theme parks

• Theatres

• Concert halls

• Cinemas

• Museums and galleries

• Casinos

• Adult gaming centres and arcades

• Bingo halls

• Zoos and animal attracions

• Hair, beauty and nail salons

• Tattoo parlours

• Spas

• Body and skin piercing services

• Non-medical acupuncture

• Tanning salons

Food shops, supermarkets, garden centres and certain other retailers providing essential goods and services can remain open.

Non-essential retail can remain open for delivery to customers and click and collect.

Restaurants, pubs and bars must close, but can provide take-away and delivery services - though the take-away of alcohol will not be allowed.

Hotels, hostels and accommodation should only open fort hose who have to travel for work purposes.

The guidelines also say some venues will be allowed to remain open for specific exempt activities, such as childcare and support groups. Support groups that are essential to deliver in person can continue with up to 15 participants where formally organised to provide mutual aid, therapy or any other form of support.

This includes support to victims of crime, people in drug and alcohol recovery, new parents and guardians, people with long-term illnesses, people facing issues relating to their sexuality or gender, and those who have suffered bereavement.

Funerals are limted to 30 people and weddings and civil services can only go ahead in special circumstances.