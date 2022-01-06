Architects in finals of SME awards
- Credit: BBA
Architecture firm Butcher Bayley Architects (BBA) is celebrating after it was named as a finalist in four categories at this year’s SME Huntingdonshire Business Awards, including employer of the year.
The Yaxley-based practice, which works on projects of all sizes across the district, was also in the finals of the service excellence, website of the year and micro-business of the year sections.
Luke Butcher, co-founder and director of BBA, said: “To be shortlisted for one award is wonderful, but four is really amazing - we’re thrilled!
"The last year hasn’t been easy, navigating the uncertainty of Covid-19, but to be recognised like this really makes the hard work worth it."
He said that despite the uncertainty it had been a positive year with the firm moving into new self-built offices and taking on two new team members.
BBA, which began in 2016, has since overseen £13.2m of work, £6m of which came in the last year.
