Matthew Donnelly has been a sweet lover for years! He was joined by wife Laura at the launch. - Credit: Archant

A sweet lover has turned his dream into a reality by opening the first American sweet shop in Ramsey.

Sweet Taste of America is jam-packed with sticky and sour candy from the States to tantalise the tastebuds along with crisps, chocolates, sodas and baked goods.

Laura and Matthew were joined by the Mayor of Ramsey for the launch. - Credit: Archant

Owner Matthew Donnelly first got hooked on American sweets from a work colleague – then he got the taste for success.

The 31-year-old was keen to work for himself as well as turn his love of sweets into a full-time job, so decided to branch out with his own shop.

“I have always had a sweet tooth my dentist can vouch for that,” Matthew joked.

“I fell in love with the difference of American sweets and snacks, mainly because of the forever changing textures and flavours.

“I've always had a keen interest in working for myself and then the American sweet dream landed in my head.”

Brightly coloured fixtures and fittings along with rows of snacks sit in the funky shop on the High Street.

Matthew will be working four days a week on his own until his wife Laura joins him a Saturday.

