The Hunts Post Business Awards 2018. Picture: ROB MORRIS The Hunts Post Business Awards 2018. Picture: ROB MORRIS

Alan is also the official 'voice of the balls', providing commentary for the National Lottery draws on the BBC, and will succeed former host, BBC Look East's Stewart White.

In recent years, Alan has toured with the central band of the RAF as concert host - taking in towns and cities across the UK - raising money for the RAF Charitable Trust.

Alan originally trained to be a lawyer, but was seduced by hospital radio into a career in broadcasting. Several years at local stations were followed by a move to London and BBC Radio 2, eventually becoming the national network's chief announcer - and for many years he joined in the banter with the late Sir Terry Wogan on his Radio 2 breakfast show.

As well as providing live voice-overs for corporate events and speaking after dinner, Alan is a natural quizmaster. With a stream of quips, he maintains perfect order as he tests teams on everything from pop hits, national flags and company logos to knowledge of their industry.

The Hunts Post Business Awards 2018. Picture: ROB MORRIS The Hunts Post Business Awards 2018. Picture: ROB MORRIS

Across the Atlantic, he can be heard as the British announcer on ABC's Dancing with the Stars.

Most recently, he has been hosting the Breakfast Show on Mellow Magic, one of Bauer Radio Group's digital radio stations.

- Judges looking for Huntingdonshire's next Employer of the Year will be looking for the firm which has shown a strong commitment to its staff.

The Hunts Post Huntingdonshire Business Awards take place on November 1 and will once again be looking to crown an Employer of the Year.

Alan Dedicoat. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Alan Dedicoat. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Staff are the most important asset of any business so this category will seek to acknowledge those businesses which demonstrate strong commitment to staff and asses how employees benefit the business.

To put together an award-winning entry, firms will need to provide and outline of the business, details of staffing numbers, the induction process, and details of the incentives or benefits provided to staff..

The award is sponsored by Chorus Homes, formerly Luminus Group.

Nigel Finney, managing director at Chorus Homes, said: "We are incredibly passionate about the work we do within our communities as we work with our residents on improving services and building much needed new homes for the region.

"It is important to us that we have a new name which reflects our desire to work together in the communities we serve.

"Collaboratively, we chose Chorus Homes as it embodies our ethos, it represents people coming together to create something with meaning and lasting value.

To find out more about the award or the other categories available for entry, log on to www.huntsbusinessawards.com.