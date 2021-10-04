News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
Winning artwork to brighten up St Neots office

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 5:28 PM October 4, 2021   
Aleena was announced as the ABC Life Support competition winner with her entry “Amber Savannah”. 

Aleena Subzwari was announced as the ABC Life Support competition winner with her entry “Amber Savannah”. - Credit: ABC Life Support

A woman who only discovered her talent for painting earlier this year has won a competition to have her artwork displayed in St Neots. 

Aleena Subzwari has only been painting since April - but already has some amazing work on show. 

It was her striking pictures that evoked a sense of emotion for the ABC Life Support team; who help people with their physical and mental health in the community. 

Aleena was announced as their competition winner with her entry “Amber Savannah”. 

Aleena Subzwari's winning entry for the ABC Life Support competition with “Amber Savannah”. - Credit: ABC Life Support

Ingrid Fawcett, from ABC, said: “It really struck us as a beautiful image and resonated as we all wish to nurture our families and those around us both mentally and physically. 

“We are looking forward to Aleena’s work taking pride of place in our office. As a talented artist, Aleena will also have her work on display in the Art & Soul Café Gallery until October 8. 

“Thank you so much for those who entered our competition and thanks to Clover Office Supplies for their help with the prize.” 

