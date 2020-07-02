Combine home-working with using business centre facilities to create some separation between your work and home life. Picture: Getty Images Combine home-working with using business centre facilities to create some separation between your work and home life. Picture: Getty Images

Jo Hart from Mantle Business Centres explains what services are available at their two new Cambridgeshire Business Centres and how they can help your business get back on track.

1. Rent a serviced office

Book a space where you team can meet safely to discuss upcoming projects. Picture: Mantle Business Centres Book a space where you team can meet safely to discuss upcoming projects. Picture: Mantle Business Centres

Renting a serviced office could provide you with the professional environment you need to push your business to the next level. It can help you save money and avoid paying high overheads on unused office space.

“This could be a way to reduce your business costs and maximise your profits,” Jo said.

You can also use a rented office space to accommodate workers that can’t yet return to the office because of social distancing.

“Renting an office in a nearby business centre may be safer than travelling to an office in the city. You can save money, time on travel, and avoid using public transport to commute,” said Jo.

2. Consider a Home-Flexi option

It may still be a while before workers can return to their office. In the meantime, many are getting by working from home. However, this may be less than ideal.

“It can be challenging to work at home every day of the week. Noises, distractions and other family members can make it hard to focus, and your impromptu home set up may not be the best for encouraging creativity and productivity,” Jo explained.

“This is why we’ve launched our new Home-Flexi option. You can combine our business centre facilities with home working as many days of the week as you like.”

You can use register the centre as your business address on correspondence and your post and parcels. You’ll also have access to the business centre meeting rooms.

As there are no long-term contracts, it may be the ideal temporary solution to help you while working from home.

3. Use a virtual office

You can choose to take advantage of the virtual office services Mantle Business Centres offer.

They can handle calls on your behalf. Responding quickly and directly to enquires can help nurture relationships with your clients and establish your business as a trusted and reliable brand.

“We’ll provide a professional first point of contact for your business. This will make it easier for people to contact you and add credibility to your business,” Jo said.

4. Book a meeting room

You can use the business centre’s professional meeting rooms to bring your team together, boost morale and prevent the fragmentation that can happen when everyone is working in separate places.

You can discuss upcoming projects, manage your team’s workload, and help employees feel connected. Book a room for an hour or for as long as you need.

You’ll have access to any one of the Mantle Business Centres facilities. They also have offices in Stevenage, Duxford, Chelmsford, Oxfordshire, and Stansted.

If you need to travel to meet with clients or sign contracts, you’ll have somewhere you can take them with access to refreshments and any equipment you may need.

5. Join your local business centre

CB1 Business Centre in Cambridgeshire can provide you with the space and support you need to help manage and grow your business. The Bradfield Centre is an ideal location for tech businesses.

“As the lockdown lifts, it will be important for businesses to review and adapt the way they work to ensure maximum efficiency, that they can keep their employees safe and to secure the future of their business,” Jo said.

“This is why we’re dedicated to doing all we can to help businesses find new ways of working and thriving.”

Visit mantlebusinesscentres.co.uk for more information.

The CB1 Business Centre is located at 20 Station Road, Cambridge, CB1 2JD. Call 01223 653101 to book a tour.

Find the Bradfield Centre at 184 Cambridge Science Park, Milton Road, Milton, Cambridge, CB4 0GA. Call 01223 919600 to arrange a viewing.