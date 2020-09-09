The events team at Archant, publishers of The Hunts Post, have been closely monitoring the growing concerns surrounding COVID-19, in case it became untenable to continue with the awards ceremony at the Burgess Hall, St Ives, on November 6.

But with their primary responsibility being to maintain the health and wellbeing of the awards community - specifically sponsors, staff and event attendees - it was apparent that the event could not go ahead.

The 2019 ceremony saw proud business owners filling the venue and enjoying bubbly, a three-course meal, and a range of entertainment - but none of this would be possible this year with the current social distancing measures in place.

Herts and Cambs group editor, Matt Adams, said the decision was “gutting”, but the best course of action to take.

“When we weighed up our awards versus the health and safety of our community, unfortunately there was only one course of action to take.

“We all know how much the business community enjoys coming together to celebrate everything that is great about Huntingdonshire, but as you are all aware, the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve rapidly and it is important that we take the advice of our Government and the health experts.

“While this was a disappointing decision to have to make, I am confident that we will be back in 2021 where our event will be bigger and better than ever before.”

Matt added: “The quality of the award entries this year was, as always, very impressive and we would like to thank all those who took the time to enter. We look forward to seeing those businesses taking part in our 2021 awards.

“I would also like to thank our sponsors who have supported us throughout the COVID-19 crisis, their commitment to our awards has been un-wavering.”

If you are interested in sponsoring or supporting the 2021 Business Awards, contact events manager Joe Quinn on: 01438 866023 or: Joe.Quinn@archant.co.uk.