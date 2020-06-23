This is the third phase of unlocking Britain since the lockdown began on March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Government has said that businesses and venues need to be Covid-19 secure before reopening.

* Hotels, B&Bs, Holiday Homes and Campsites.

* Restaurants, cafes, pubs and bars.

* Cinemas, Museums and Galleries

* Hair Salons and Barbers

* Libraries and Community Centres

* Churches and Places of Worship

* Outdoor playgrounds and gyms

* Funfairs, theme parks and amusement arcades

The Hunts Post would like to hear from business owners who are planning to reopen?

Contact Alex Collett via email: Alexandra.Collett@archant.co.uk.