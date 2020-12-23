Published: 1:00 PM December 23, 2020

Firms hit by the second pandemic lockdown which but missed out on a Government grant designed to help keep them in business may qualify for a cash payment after all.

They have until midnight on January 31 next year to claim an Additional Restrictions Grant Extension (ARGE) payout of £2,000 from Huntingdonshire District Council to cover the effects of the second national lockdown.

The grant is aimed at firms which were not eligible for the earlier Local Restrictions Support Grant and the Additional Restrictions Support Grant in areas such the events and supply chain industries.

Cllr Ryan Fuller, council leader, said: “Since the beginning of the pandemic we have done what we can to support businesses in accessing financial support from the government within the constraints of the limited funds we have been given to do so.

"By widening the eligibility criteria of this latest grant scheme, we hope to reach sectors such as the events industry and those in supply chain businesses who have unfortunately not been eligible to receive any of the Government mandated support packages despite being severely impacted by national restrictions.”

Eligible businesses will receive a one-off payment of £2,000 to cover the effects directly related to the second national lockdown period which ran from November 5 – December 2.

Firms which were still able to trade but whose business was hit badly by the lockdown period must provide evidence in the form of an accountant’s letter showing a loss of at least 30% to make a grant claim.

Further information is available from huntingdonshire.gov/arge where applications can also be made.