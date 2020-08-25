Anglian Water has confirmed this evening that a burst water main on Bushmead Road has caused “significant damage” to the road.

The water authority has said Bushmead Road will be closed for one week to allow for repairs.

This morning, August 25, residents in Eaton Socon, Eaton Ford and surrounding areas of St Neots were left with low pressured water or no water at all.

Anglian Water has apologised to residents for the inconvenience caused, but have announced, that due to the significant damage the burst water main has caused, the road will remain shut.

A spokesman for Anglian Water said: “The repair will hopefully be completed by the end of the day, as mentioned in the statement and there has been significant damage to the road so we don’t expect the road to reopen this week as we will need to repair and reinstate it.”

“Our engineers are classed as key workers and are continuing to do their jobs to find and fix problems like this and get things back to normal.

“Please don’t worry, they’re following the latest Government guidance and social distancing to keep you safe.

“They will only contact you face-to-face in an emergency.”

Anglian Water has also said residents should expect the water supply to look a little cloudy or discoloured when it is back on.

Anglian Water spokesman said: “Just run your tap for a few minutes and it should be clear.