The regulatory body – which, in its past two reports, rated the school as requiring improvement – noted progress in all of the key Ofsted areas of effectiveness of leadership and management, quality of teaching, learning and assessment, personal development, behaviour and welfare, outcomes for pupils and the early years provision.

The categories of personal development, behaviour and welfare and outcomes for pupils were also rated ‘requires improvement’ in the last inspection in 2016.

However, in its latest report, Ofsted praised staff for their hard work and commitment towards the pupils.

It said: “The leaders and key staff are tenacious in their approach to supporting the children. They ensure their concerns are followed up quickly, so that advice and intervention are in place. In this way, leaders ensure that the most vulnerable pupils are kept safe.

“The overall teaching quality is good and it has improved since the last inspection. Teachers now have higher aspirations for pupils, including the most able pupils and those who are disadvantaged.”

The overall progress of students was also commended. The report said: “Currently pupils make strong progress from their starting points across the curriculum.

“There is no difference between the progress of disadvantaged pupils and that of other pupils.”

In the previous report the school, in St Neots, was criticised for the lack of information regarding each pupil.

At the time, inspectors said the school was unable to provide assessment information about the achievement of the most able pupils and those who are disadvantaged.

However, in the new report, staff were also praised for improving the progress of children.

Steve Down, head teacher at the school, said: “We are just really pleased that what we already know about our school has been recognised.

“It’s important for us to be able to look at the students aspirations and help them come true.

“Teaching here has been fantastic and we have always tried to celebrate that. We will continue to work hard to improve the school.”