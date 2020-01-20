Children in Year 2 studied fossils and bones and learned how artefacts are discovered and preserved during a workshop held on the morning of January 17. In the afternoon, the whole school came together for an assembly and a surprise visitor. Members of the Education Group, which visits schools and organises workshops, talked to pupils about baby dinosaurs and then showed them a six-foot adult creature which moved around the stage and gave them some idea of the animal's power. A spokeswoman from the school, in Eaton Socon, said: The children absolutely loved it and when the baby dinosaur attempted to bite Mr Leonard's fingers, they found it very funny." The animatronic T-Rex is a life-like full body costume that is worked by a puppeteer. The female T-Rex has animatronic features and a realistic roar which is aimed at creating a real experience.