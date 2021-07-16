Published: 7:00 AM July 16, 2021

Whippet Buses from Monday July 19 will not enforce the wearing of face coverings.

Whippet says it will not enforce the wearing of face masks by passengers on its transport after covid restrictions are relaxed on Monday, so-called Freedom Day.

Instead, they will advise people to wear them as a precaution.

General manager at Whippet, Roger Birch, said: “For us, we take health and safety very seriously, but from Monday we are going to recommend passengers wear face masks, but it will be based on their personal decision.

"If someone doesn’t want to wear one, it’s fine and if someone does want to wear one, that’s fine too.

“We are going to recommend wearing one, but we are not going to enforce it.”

Stagecoach will also not be enforcing the wearing of masks on July 19.

Stagecoach declined to comment on the enforcement of masks, but cited a statement from the Confederation of Passenger Transport UK (CPT), the industry body for public transport, which said masks would be a personal choice for passengers.

The wearing of face masks on London’s transport network will remain mandatory.

London mayor, Sadiq Khan, said: “As long as the virus is still with us, and as long as we're still concerned about the virus being transmitted, we will make it compulsory."

A spokesperson for the Rail Delivery Group said: “Rail companies will ask people to follow the Government guidance and, out of respect for others, wear face coverings if an indoor setting is busy.

"Train travel is low risk, with the majority of carriages well ventilated by air conditioning systems or by doors and windows. As restrictions lift, we will continue carrying out extra cleaning and providing better information about how busy services are, so that our passengers can travel with confidence.

"The rail industry's position is that it is not currently planning to make face coverings compulsory."



