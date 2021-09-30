Published: 5:59 PM September 30, 2021

Bury school in Ramsey has celebrated 50 years inviting four former headteachers along to mark the big day.

Headteacher Emma Heanes, pupils, staff and governors at Bury Church of England Primary School enjoyed a day of activities to mark half a century at its current site in Owls End, Bury.

The Bishop of Ely, the Rt Revd Stephen Conway, the Mayor of Ramsey Steve Corney, Rector Garry Dawson-Jones and former headteachers Ken Rogers, Stuart McCarthy, Jeremy Summerell and Pete Allen visited the school to join the fun on Tuesday, September 28.

Religious Education Lead and Year 3 teacher Nicola Beeston, who organised the event, said: “It was a wonderful way to celebrate.

“The children really enjoyed meeting The Bishop of Ely who took time to visit and interact with the children and lead us in prayer during our Collective Worship.”

“We had created a gallery of old school photos and some of the children were able to point to their parents in the pictures.

“In the case of one of our Year 1 pupils, her grandmother was a former governor at the school and designed the school logo.

“It was a very special day for all the children and staff.”

As part of the celebrations, the children helped design a mural to mark the school site’s 50th – based on the school’s vision ‘Be more Jesus’ and the values of Love, Forgiveness, Honesty and Respect.

The school, which is part of the Diocese of Ely Multi-Academy Trust (DEMAT), was originally founded in 1845 with a small school building on the village’s High Street.

In 1970, work started on the new school building in Owls End following a successful campaign against its proposed closure in 1966 due to low pupil numbers.

The new school opened its doors to pupils on January 5, 1971, with 69 pupils on roll.

However, further classrooms were built soon after opening as pupil numbers rose.

The school had planned to celebrate the occasion earlier in the year, but the pandemic meant it had to be postponed.

Mrs Beeston said they were thrilled the school’s former headteachers could join current headteacher Emma Heanes to celebrate.