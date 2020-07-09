The development, at Buryfield, by NFC Homes, would mainly be of “affordable” homes, including a number reserved for people with local connections.

Huntingdonshire District Council approved the outline scheme, comprising up to 54 homes, 29 affordable properties for local people, a further 15 for people from a wider area and 10 for the open market.

In addition to the parish council’s opposition, the council received 64 objections from 33 properties.

In its objection the parish council said: “All local services for health, education and existing infrastructure are already at or near capacity.

“With approval for a further 300 homes in Bury this situation will worsen considerably.”

The parish added: “Finally, this development would have a significant effect on the character of the immediate locality as stated in the refusal of their previous application.”

The Bury area is in line for considerable growth with 430 homes planned for the nearby former RAF Upwood and a further 90 on land close to the proposed site at Buryfield.

Developers wanted the land to be declared a “rural exception site” so that it could be built on despite is location.

The scheme involved the demolition of two existing properties to open up the site and was smaller than the one which had been turned down in April last year.

But the district council planners that the scheme was appropriate for the site and could go ahead.

They said in their decision documentation: “It is concluded that the proposal would contribute to the economic and other social dimensions of sustainability.

“The scheme offers some environmental benefits but there would be limited harm to the character and appearance of the area. The limited harm identified is not considered to outweigh the scheme’s considerable benefits when assessed against the policies in the Huntingdonshire Local Plan to 2036 and National Planning Policy Framework taken individually and as a whole.”