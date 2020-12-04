Published: 6:00 PM December 4, 2020 Updated: 6:26 AM December 10, 2020

A couple who met in Ramsey have celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary.

Rex and June Munns, of Bury, celebrated their Diamond wedding anniversary on December 3.

Rex, 81, and June, 78, were born and raised in Ramsey and neighbouring Bury. They first met at a dance at the Old Cinema in Ramsey, latterly known as the Gaiety.

Love soon blossomed, and they got married at Huntingdon Registry Office and enjoyed a lunch at the Barley Mow in Hartford.

After leaving the Army, Rex trained as a bricklayer, a trade which he maintained throughout his working life culminating in successfully running his own construction business.

June worked in the office at Hildreds shop, in Ramsey, until they started their family of which daughter, Sophie, was followed by Tanya, then Daniel.

With the children grown up, June took to working as a carer in local care homes which she cherished as a rewarding time and where many friends were made.

June and Rex settled in Upwood Road, Bury, the couple said their success of their long marriage is a result of patience, caring, accepting compromise and working together as a team. Although current restrictions mean that a family celebration has to be postponed to a later date, Sophie, Tanya and Daniel, together with their partners, grand-children and great-grandchildren, will be ensuring their love and best wishes get to them for an enjoyable and memorable anniversary.