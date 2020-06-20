According to Cambridge Water, the burst main just south of Longstanton has meant some people have low water pressure no water.

The properties affected are in areas of St Ives, Fen Drayton, Swavesey, Hilton, Longstanton, Connington and Over.

A statement on the Cambridge Water website says: “Our engineers are at the location to undertake a repair and water supplies to properties will soon be restored. There may be a short period when you notice air in your supplies – bubbles in a glass of water – but if you let this rest for a minute or two, this air will disappear.

We apologise for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience while we complete the repair.”