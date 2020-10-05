Luke Wall, 29, of no fixed abode was jailed for four years and 105 days at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (October 2).

A 15-year-old boy from Essex, who can’t be named for legal reasons, was given an 18-month youth rehabilitation order.

Between January 7 and 27 this year, the pair admitted conspiring to commit 18 burglaries across the county including Chatteris, Ramsey, Haddenham. Longstanton, Willingham, Girton, Kimbolton, Stapleford and St Ives as well as Newmarket and Long Melford in Suffolk.

They forced their way into homes and once inside ransacked the premises looking for jewellery, cash, computers and tablets and car keys.

Detective Constable Lisa Bacon said: “This pair operated in broad daylight and were brazen in the way they carried out these crimes.

“Thanks to CCTV, footprints and items of clothing left at the scene, witnesses and phone data we were able to link them to the incidents.

“Burglary can have a devastating impact on victims, which is why tackling it remains one of our top priorities.”

For burglary prevention advice, visit https://bit.ly/30CuZIK