Burglars smashed their way into homes across Beds and Cambs

Published: 10:35 AM June 10, 2021

John Stanley, 21 and Aiden Long, 20 were sentenced to three and a half years in prison at Luton Crown Court. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Two men who used paving slabs and sledgehammers to smash their way into homes across Beds and Cambs have been jailed.

Aiden Long, 20, and John Stanley, 21, were sentenced to three and a half years in prison at Luton Crown Court, on Friday June 4, after admitting a string of offences where cash, jewellery and cars worth more than £20,000 were stolen.

The spree began on November 24 last year the pair, who were driving around in a white Suzuki Celerio, broke into homes in School Lane, Cambourne and Rogers Close, Elsworth where jewellery, tools and identification documents were stolen.

On the same night they travelled to Headlands in Fenstanton armed with a sledgehammer and gloves but were disturbed by the owner who returned home.

On November 29 they struck again in Chestnut Grove, St Neots using a paving slab to smash into the home and steal £100 in cash.

The same day Long and Stanley made off with a Mercedes A Class after breaking into a home in Armstrong Drive, Bedford and the white Suzuki was found burnt out in Biggleswade.

The pair then continued the spree together in the Mercedes and using paving slabs to break into homes in Keeley Lane, Wootton on December 1 ad Hereford Road, Luton on December 2 making off with further jewellery.

It was as they were running away from another home in Orchard Street, Kempston on December 2, armed with stolen items and masks over their faces that they were stopped by officers on patrol and arrested.

The Mercedes was found parked up nearby full of stolen goods from burglaries.

A further search of Long’s home found further stolen items, the clothes he was seen wearing on CCTV when breaking into the Cambridgeshire properties and a receipt linking him to the Suzuki.

Long, of Urban Way, Biggleswade pleaded guilty to seven counts of burglary and one count of attempted burglary. He also admitted a further 16 offences which were taken into account.

Stanley, of Sandon Close, Sandy pleaded guilty to four counts of burglary. He also admitted a further 67 offences which were taken into account.

PC Nick Raouna from Cambridgeshire’s burglary team said: “This was a complex investigation into cross border offending by two young men who were prolific across Beds and Cambs over a number of months.

"They targeted high performance vehicles, homes and shops causing pain, heartache and financial loss to many victims.

“Burglary can have a long-lasting impact on victims and I hope that those affected are able to find comfort in the knowledge that these men are now serving custodial sentences.

“I hope that these sentences also give Long and Stanley time to reflect on their actions and make better life choices in the future. We will continue to work hard to bring offenders to justice.