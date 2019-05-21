David Dwyer, 54, walked into the house in Station Road, Holme, on 25 March while a man was asleep upstairs.

He stole various items including a laptop, two Xbox controllers, a hard drive and a camera. However, he left the property just as the woman arrived home.

Dwyer tried to stash a bag of the property and when challenged said he wanted directions to Peterborough before cycling off.

The woman pursued him along the street in her vehicle, witnessed him throw the camera and hard drive in a bush and then managed to stop him.

Dwyer, of Park Lane, Peterborough, claimed he had the items because he had stopped another burglar and blamed the victim for not locking the house.

He managed to get away from the victim, but police were called and he was arrested nearby.

Today (20 May) at Cambridge Crown Court Dwyer pleaded guilty to burglary and was sentenced to a year in prison.

DC Henry Longhurst said: "Dwyer brazenly walked into this property and tried to make a quick getaway. Unfortunately for him, his timing meant he came face-to-face with the victim who was not prepared to let him get away with it.

"Tackling burglary is one of our priorities as the impact can be significant and long-lasting for victims."

For online burglary prevention advice visit: www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Burglary