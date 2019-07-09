Casey Johnson, 25, broke into Bluntisham Recycling Centre on 13 December 2018. CCTV showed him breaking into a container with a screwdriver before taking 20 large car batteries worth £400.

Distinctive red shoes he was seen wearing in the footage were later found at his home and he was arrested.

On 16 January this year, Johnson was again caught on CCTV at the same recycling centre, breaking a combination lock and taking £400 worth of car batteries as well as £150 worth of household cable. This time, Johnson's face could be seen in the footage as well as his distinctive footwear.

Johnson, of Westwood Road, St Ives, pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary and was handed a six-month community order at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (5 July). He was also ordered to complete 60 hours of unpaid work and pay £950 in compensation.

PC Aga Strykier, who investigated, said: "Johnson is a brazen burglar but, thankfully, not very good at going incognito.

"This case shows we will not stop pursuing those who burgle and will put them before the courts."