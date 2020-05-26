The restaurants on St Neots Great N Road and Brampton Hut Services opened yesterday (May 25) from 12 to 11pm. Customers can place their orders via the drive thru.

It comes as part of Burger King’s phased reopening plan with 40 restaurants set to reopen this week onwards.

Bosses say “a number of procedures have been put in place” for the safety of both Burger King employees and customers.

These include additional PPE such as masks and gloves for staff, stringent cleaning measures and contactless delivery options.

Katie Evans, marketing director at Burger King UK, said: “We are so pleased to be able to open more restaurants this week and slowly but surely get back to ‘normal’, ensuring all safety measures are in place.”

A limited menu will be available for the phase of reopening.