St Ives bungalow caught up in spreading outbuilding blaze
- Credit: Archant
Seven crews were called to a fire raging through a house in St Ives late on October 17.
Crews were called at 11.05pm after reports were made of a house fire down Needingworth Road in St Ives.
The crews arrived, alongside the incident command unit and turn table ladder, to a fire that had spread from an outbuilding to a nearby bungalow.
The crews used hose reels and jets to put the fire out and the blaze has been deemed accidental
A representative for the service said: “On Monday (17) at 11.05pm, crews were called to a house fire on Needingworth Road, St Ives.
“Crews from Cambridge, Linton, St Neots, Stanground, Chatteris, Huntingdon and Cambourne responded, along with the incident command unit and turntable ladder.
“Crews arrived to find an outbuilding on fire that had spread to a bungalow.
“Wearing breathing firefighters used hose reels and jets to extinguish the fire, and began scaling down at around 1.30am.
“Firefighters returned to their stations by 4.35am. The cause of the fire was accidental.”