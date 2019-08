Crews from St Neots and Huntingdon were called at about 11.30am on Tuesday to a stretch of the River Great Ouse, amid reports of a stranded bull.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said, to help crews get to the right location along the river, operators in the fire control room used the location app 'what3words' to pinpoint the caller and the bull. This was then given to the crews to ensure they arrived in the correct location as quickly as possible. The spokesman said: "Crews arrived to find a bull stuck on a riverbank. Working alongside the farmer, firefighters wearing in-water gear, secured the bull using straps, a boat and teleporter."

The bull was released and left in the care on the farmer and a vet.