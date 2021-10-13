Published: 10:19 AM October 13, 2021

Sawtry Junior Academy is enjoying the benefits of new facilities, as building work has been completed. - Credit: Sawtry Junior Academy

Sawtry Junior Academy is enjoying the benefits of new facilities as part of the academy’s on-going commitment initiative to improving the premises and grounds.

The academy, which is part of the Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust (CMAT), has grown significantly in recent years and has used this growth as an opportunity to give the school a much-needed refurbishment, enabling the school to accommodate growing numbers and its extra class in Year 5.

The building work that has been completed reveals the addition of a large mobile building which for this year, will be used as a dedicated block for Year 6.

Sarah Flack, Principal at Sawtry Junior Academy, who is delighted with the completion said: “Thank you to all our staff, parents and the wider community for their ongoing support during this refurbishment.

“We are thrilled with the positive feedback we have already received and can now look forward to the long-awaited new play equipment, outdoor covered learning space and a dedicated arts, design technology and music space, which will be undertaken in the upcoming months.

“We hope these new building improvements and facilities will promote the academy’s warm and supportive learning environment and look forward to seeing our pupils enjoy the wider benefits that these school improvements have to offer.”

The academy has also had three toilet blocks completely renovated with new sink units fitted, unisex toilets and lockers to replace the previously overcrowded coat peg areas, allowing pupils to have their own private storage area.

Three of the classrooms and the remaining toilets have also been repainted and the hall, which was previously home to a dimly lit ceiling, has been replaced and fitted with a more eco-friendly LED lighting, making it a brighter and better space for learning and meeting.

As part of the academy’s commitment to pupil voice, they have also recently appointed their new team of Head Boys and Head Girls: Matylda, Oliver, Ava and Ben.

These pupils will represent the academy throughout this academic year, act as positive role models and illustrate the academy’s STARS ethos – Supportive, Thoughtful, Ambitious, Resilient and Successful.

To find out more about Sawtry Junior Academy visit their website on: www.sawtryjunior.org/