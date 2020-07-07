“The Pavilion” scheme will see a massive upgrade for Ramsey Cricket Club’s building, future-proofing it as a sporting and community facility.

Organisers of the project only have to tie up a few loose ends before going out to tender and getting construction under way.

Ramsey Neighbourhoods Trust, the cricket club and Ramsey Million Partnership said they were “delighted” to announce that their shared vision of creating a multi-use community building in the town was now in sight.

The grant, together with a £230,000 investment from Ramsey Million Big Local, meant the project was coming to fruition after seven years of planning.

It is intended that the project will go out to tender shortly and, current restrictions permitting, building work is expected to start in the autumn. Community activities, managed by Ramsey Neighbourhoods Trust, have successfully run from the cricket club site for several years and although the building was centrally located it was not built to cater for the activities on offer and user groups were running out of space as demand grew.

Organisers felt future-proofing the pavilion for sporting and community use was mutually beneficial.

They said The Pavilion would not have reached this stage without the determination of Ramsey Million Big Local Partnership, which has not only funded the consultation and planning stage but has had significant input into the direction and design of the build, all based on community consultation. “The last few years have been spent working with Ramsey Neighbourhoods Trust and Ramsey Cricket Club drawing up plans, awaiting planning permission, developing a business case and negotiating legal agreements.” organisers said.

“Ramsey Million Partnership also commissioned the award-winning architect of the Gamlingay Eco Hub, Dan Jones of Civic London, to design The Pavilion.”

Ramsey Neighbourhoods Trust, Ramsey Cricket Club and Ramsey Million Partnership thanked county councillor Adela Costello and mayor Steve Corney for supporting the application to the county council.