Published: 1:53 PM March 4, 2021 Updated: 4:22 PM March 4, 2021

Jonathan Djanogly MP has welcomed the Spring Budget which he says provides billions of pounds to support businesses and families through the pandemic, delivers on the promises made to the British people and invests in the UK’s future economy.

This includes: an extension of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme until the end of September; commitment to protecting jobs and livelihoods; commitment to provide security and stability to the British people through the pandemic – providing more than £407 billion of support for families, jobs and businesses over the next two years.

Key measures of the budget include extending furlough to the end of September, two further grants for the self-employed, a six-month extension to the Universal Credit uplift, and new grants and loans for businesses.

“This Budget provides businesses and families in Huntingdonshire with the support and reassurance they need to get through the pandemic.

“With £407 billion of support for families, jobs and businesses, it is right that the Chancellor is honest with the British people about our public finances.

"The Government has set out an ambitious plan that focuses on supporting people and businesses through this moment of crisis – well beyond the end of the roadmap – to ensure they have the security and stability they need.

"At the heart of the Budget are measures to build our future economy, levelling up across all regions of the United Kingdom and spreading opportunity everywhere."

He also said the budget was about "being honest with the British people about the need to fix the public finances".

"We are standing by our manifesto pledge not to increase Income Tax, NICs or VAT and we are freezing alcohol duty, and fuel duty for the eleventh year in a row. However to fix the public finances, corporation tax on large company profits will increase to 25 per cent in 2023. This will be tapered and 70 per cent of businesses will be completely unaffected."



























