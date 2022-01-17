News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Buckfest named as Cambridgeshire's best festival

Clare Butler

Published: 5:00 PM January 17, 2022
Buckfest has won Cambridgeshire’s best festival for 2021 in the EAFN awards.

Buckfest has won Cambridgeshire’s best festival for 2021 and festival of the year in an annual music competition. 

The sell-out event has topped the Cambridgeshire category of the East Anglian Festival Network (EAFN) awards for five years. The only exception was when no competition was held in 2020 due to the pandemic. 

The winners were announced live on local BBC Radio last week. 

Sell-out success for 11th Buckfest on August 21.

A spokesperson for Buckfest said: “It's a huge achievement and one that we're really proud of.  We thank everyone who voted for us, and everyone who supports us!” 

The EAFN awards started through the Gigs Out website when the EAFN was being developed.   

Sell-out success for 11th Buckfest on August 21.

The first two surveys attracted hundreds of votes for dozens of festivals. After the launch of the EAFN in 2018, several thousand voted for around half the 500 festivals listed in three counties.   

The Ely Folk Festival came in second place for 2021.

Sell-out success for 11th Buckfest on August 21.

