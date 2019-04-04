More than 10,000 people have attended the event over the last 10 years and more than 100 bands have performed spanning 20 genres.

When Rick Holden came up with the idea of starting a music festival a decade ago little did he know what he had created.

Born out of a desire to add some Saturday night entertainment to the festivities of Buckden Feast Week, the first Buckfest had 100 people and just four bands.

Fast forward 10 years and the festival is now Cambridgeshire’s most successful small music festival.

“At the heart of it, we’re a family festival and so it’s important that we cater to a wide range of genres - stuff that kids can dance to and that parents, and grandparents will love too,” he said.

“Some of the bands who have performed at Buckfest are now starting to have careers in the music industry, such as Hollowstar who are touring and are signed to a record label.”

In 2012 Buckfest started to make donations to local charities, and since then almost £50,000 has been donated to good causes. The festival donates its profits each year, and the committee has set themselves a target of £10,000 for 2019.

The festival has announced its 2019 charity partner as Buckden School PTA, for play equipment.

INFO: Tickets go on sale on April 13 at: Days, Syrupp, Nisa, Vinyl Revival and Buckden Village Club, and at Music Street, in Huntingdon, and Beautiful Swagger, in St Neots. A pre-sale is on April 12 for members of Buckden Village Club. Tickets are £10 (over 12’s) and £2 (12 years and under).

Buckfest will take place on Saturday, July 20.