Buckfest committee members were determined to raise money for their chosen charities despite the pandemic. Buckfest committee members were determined to raise money for their chosen charities despite the pandemic.

The Buckfest committee set about planning Covid safe events to ensure that the three charities - each who had already suffered significant income loss as a result of the coronavirus pandemic - would at least receive some funding.

Rick Holden and Ian Brasher undertook an epic challenge - each cycling 500 miles over five days in the summer.

Rick had originally planned to cycle around East Anglia but had to adapt the route because it was unclear what the rules would be about travel and accommodation at the time.

The challenge took place on July 16 to 20.

Buckfest supports the 3 Pillars Feeding the Homeless charity. Buckfest supports the 3 Pillars Feeding the Homeless charity.

Rick said: “To cycle 100 miles a day over five consecutive days in the height of summer was a real test both physically and mentally, but our spirits were kept high knowing that what we were doing would give our charities a well needed boost.

“We were also really lucky to have some of our regular cycling buddies join us for the rides, this really spurred us on to complete the challenge.”

The Black Bull at Brampton was the start and finish point for each day’s cycling, Rick and Ian’s family, friends and fellow committee members welcomed them back on the final day with a well-deserved pint.

The remainder of the Buckfest committee took on a 16 mile walk on July 18 - which would have been Buckfest day.

Buckfest supports the Huntingdon Cancer Care Network Buckfest supports the Huntingdon Cancer Care Network

The distance walked is about the same that each of them would cover setting up and running the festival.

These fundraising activities have enabled Buckfest to donate £2,250 to each of their three charity partners - 3 Pillars Feeding the Homeless, HCCN (Huntingdon Community Cancer Network) and Leonard Cheshire Home Brampton.

Buckfest 2020 has also made donations to Buckden FC for match balls, socks and a first aid kit, and to the Black Bull at Brampton, Buckden Village Club and St Neots Town Football Club to help provide free schools to children during the half-term break.

Buckfest is planning to make a return in 2021 on Saturday July 17.

Buckfest could not go ahead due to the lockdown restrictions, but committee members were determined to carry on. Buckfest could not go ahead due to the lockdown restrictions, but committee members were determined to carry on.

If you are interested in being involved as a sponsor or volunteer, email: info@buckfest.org.uk.