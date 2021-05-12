Published: 3:00 PM May 12, 2021

Buckfest will return this summer and tickets will be on sale next month, it has been announced.

The event, which had to be cancelled last year due to Covid restrictions, will take place on August 21 and tickets go on sale on June 5, priced £13 for adults and £2 for children (aged 12 and under).

Tickets will be available from the following outlets: Buckden Village Club, Days of Buckden, Vinyl Revival (Buckden) Crafty Monkey (St Neots) and Music Street (Huntingdon).

Rick Holden founder of Buckfest, said: “We are so excited to bring Buckfest back!

“We've been working really hard over the past few months to get a great line-up and the infrastructure in place, and are sure that people will love what we've put together.

“We will be supporting our two charities from 2020 - Leonard Cheshire Brampton and Hunts Community Cancer Network.

"You may remember that we did some fundraising for them last summer when we had to postpone the festival but we are committed to helping them as much as possible as charities have had such a tough time during the pandemic."







