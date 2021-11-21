Gallery

Buckfest celebrated raising over £10k for local charities and good causes. - Credit: Chris Bell

Buckfest marked raising £10,250 for local charities by holding an "inspirational" community thank you night.

The event took place on October 13, where members of the committee shared their fundraising success.

The three charity partners HCCN, 3 Pillars Feeding the Homeless and Leonard Cheshire Home Brampton received £3000, £2000 and £1500 respectively.

A Buckfest social media post read: “What an amazing evening - tears, laughter, inspirational stories and so much love.

“Our donations go a small way to help our charity partners and good causes help others.

“Thank you to everyone who makes Buckfest happen and to everyone who attends and helps us be able to make the donations.”

The music festival, which had to be cancelled in 2020 due to Covid restrictions, returned on Saturday August 21 this year.

It was a sell-out success as hundreds of revellers partied into the night.

