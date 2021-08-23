Gallery

Published: 10:45 AM August 23, 2021

It may have been a year in the waiting but the 11th annual Buckfest didn’t disappoint – with the sold-out event seeing revellers party into the night.

The music festival, which had to be cancelled in 2020 due to Covid restrictions, took place on Saturday (August 21).

Sell-out success for 11th Buckfest on August 21. - Credit: Archant

And from the buzz on social media...partygoers think it is “probably the best Buckfest yet”.

Live bands entertained the crowds across three stages, while a host of local food outlets and real ale tents served.

The event also supported charities the Leonard Cheshire Brampton and Hunts Community Cancer Network.

More to follow.

