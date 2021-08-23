It may have been a year in the waiting but the 11th annual Buckfest didn’t disappoint – with the sold-out event seeing revellers party into the night.
The music festival, which had to be cancelled in 2020 due to Covid restrictions, took place on Saturday (August 21).
Sell-out success for 11th Buckfest on August 21.
- Credit: Archant
And from the buzz on social media...partygoers think it is “probably the best Buckfest yet”.
Live bands entertained the crowds across three stages, while a host of local food outlets and real ale tents served.
Sell-out success for 11th Buckfest on August 21.
- Credit: Archant
The event also supported charities the Leonard Cheshire Brampton and Hunts Community Cancer Network.
More to follow.
Sell-out success for 11th Buckfest on August 21.
- Credit: Archant
Sell-out success for 11th Buckfest on August 21.
- Credit: Archant
Sell-out success for 11th Buckfest on August 21.
- Credit: Archant
Sell-out success for 11th Buckfest on August 21.
- Credit: Archant
Sell-out success for 11th Buckfest on August 21.
- Credit: Archant
Sell-out success for 11th Buckfest on August 21.
- Credit: Archant
Sell-out success for 11th Buckfest on August 21.
- Credit: Archant
Sell-out success for 11th Buckfest on August 21.
- Credit: Archant
Sell-out success for 11th Buckfest on August 21.
- Credit: Archant
Sell-out success for 11th Buckfest on August 21.
- Credit: Archant
Sell-out success for 11th Buckfest on August 21.
- Credit: Archant
Sell-out success for 11th Buckfest on August 21.
- Credit: Archant
Sell-out success for 11th Buckfest on August 21.
- Credit: Archant
Sell-out success for 11th Buckfest on August 21.
- Credit: Archant
Sell-out success for 11th Buckfest on August 21.
- Credit: Archant
Sell-out success for 11th Buckfest on August 21.
- Credit: Archant
Sell-out success for 11th Buckfest on August 21.
- Credit: Archant
Sell-out success for 11th Buckfest on August 21.
- Credit: Archant
Sell-out success for 11th Buckfest on August 21.
- Credit: Archant
Sell-out success for 11th Buckfest on August 21.
- Credit: Archant
Sell-out success for 11th Buckfest on August 21.
- Credit: Archant
Sell-out success for 11th Buckfest on August 21.
- Credit: Archant
Sell-out success for 11th Buckfest on August 21.
- Credit: Archant
Become a Supporter
This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.
Become a Supporter