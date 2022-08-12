Marcin Laskowski, the owner of Eunice Artisan Bakery Ltd in Huntingdon, bought a big cake for the Buckden thank you event - Credit: Vitalina Kotsarieva

The Buckden Ukrainian Community Support Group (BUCS) has expressed its gratitude to the numerous businesses and individuals who have supported the group by inviting them to a social event.

Volunteers through the BUCS initiative have so far supported more than 180 Ukrainian people living in the community, and the event was held to give something back and interact with one another.

More than 80 people attended the event, which took place on August 8 at Buckden Millennium Centre.

BUCS volunteer and event organiser Lisa Sheehan said: “It seemed to go really well, everybody seemed very happy, and it was a lovely evening."

"It was lovely to see everybody interacting, and it was a really nice atmosphere inside.

"The Ukrainians enjoyed meeting new people within the community, and the children were outside living it up on the outdoor play area with the zip wires. They were having so much fun.”

A Thank you card given to guests by the Buckden volunteers, printed by Just Digital UK in Huntingdon free of charge. - Credit: Vitalina Kotsarieva

Local businesses, key donators and individuals who have supported the group since its origin in April 2022 were all invited.

Nisa Local in Buckden, Days of Buckden Butchers, Buckden library, St Hugh's Church, Huntingdonshire District Council and Buckden Towers were just some of the attendees that thanks was extended towards.

Lisa added: “We’re really grateful to everybody. The event provided the perfect opportunity for Ukrainian people to interact with members of the local community, meet new people, make new friends and widen their social network."

The volunteers provided a buffet, decorated the hall with Ukrainian balloons and different colours and played Ukrainian folk music to create a homely atmosphere.

Marcin Laskowski, the owner of Eunice Artisan Bakery Ltd in Huntingdon, surprised everyone with a specially made Ukrainian cake that all guests thoroughly enjoyed.

Thank you cards drawn by the children were on display in the hall, and Lisa helped design a thank you card for all the contributors who could not attend.

The BUCS group will be hosting a school supplies theme event on August 23 to help Ukrainian children prepare for school.

If you would like to contribute financially to the Buckden Ukrainian Community Support Group, email Buckden Towers Claret Centre at claret_centre@claret.org.uk.

Donations can be made by cheque or bank transfer into the Claretian Missionaries Trust, Towers Ukraine Project.